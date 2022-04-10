Chaitra Navratri Rajasthan CM Gehlot offers prayers at his residence on Ashtami

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offered prayers at his residence in Jaipur on the occasion of Ashtami on April 09. The 8th day of Navratri is dedicated to ‘Goddess Mahagauri’, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Chaitra marks the beginning of the New Year in Hindu calendar.