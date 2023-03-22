Chaitra Navratri: Devotees offer prayer at Delhi’s Chhatarpur Temple

Marking the first day of Chaitra Navratri early morning ‘aarti’ was performed at Chhatarpur Temple in Delhi on March 22. Devotees thronged the temple to seek blessings of Goddess Durga. The nine-day festival begun on March 22 and will go on till March 30. Each day different form of Goddess Durga is worshiped; on first day Goddess Shailputri is worshiped. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated during the spring season and its first day falls during the full moon phase.