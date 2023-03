Chaitra Navratri: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Temple in UP’s Balrampur

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan Temple in Balrampur district on March 22. He also offered fodder to cows. Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the Spring season in India and is an important 9-day celebration for the Hindu community.