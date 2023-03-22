‘Chaitra Navratri’ 2023 Devotees throng to ‘Mumbadevi Temple’ in Mumbai

Devotees thronged to ‘Mumbadevi Temple’ in Mumbai on March 22 for the morning aarti on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Notably, ‘Chaitra Navaratri’is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated for nine days in the month of March or April. Nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days. On the first day, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped by the devotees.