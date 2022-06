Chaddi row: RSS workers to send collected shorts to Congress office

Irked over former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recently made remark on Khaki shorts, RSS workers in Mandya district have collected shorts to send to the Congress office as a mark of their protest. Siddaramaiah reacting to NSUI members burning khaki shorts outside Karnataka Education Minister’s office, said that Congress will burn ‘chaddis’ to protest against the RSS.