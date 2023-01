CES 2023: Stellantis unveils Peugeot 'Inception Concept EV' & 'Electric Ram pickup' in Las Vegas

The new Peugeot Inception Concept EV was revealed at CES in Las Vegas. The presentation at the Consumer Electronics is also the vehicle’s world premiere. It was first announced at the Paris Motor Show in October 2022. The new Hyper Square was also introduced. It is a tablet-like control center for driving coming in 2026.