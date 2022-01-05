CES 2022: Companies who made spotlight on the Day 1 of the event

Consumer Electronics Show, CES is considered to be one of the most influential tech events in the world. The event takes place in Las Vegas, United States every year, spanning at least 3 venues and multiple events spread across the city. Being a trade-only event, it doesn’t facilitate general public, but only consumer electronics professionals. The event is all about showing off latest tech innovations and having conversations around them before they hit the market. With a list of firms deciding to give this year’s edition a miss, the event is witnessing a participation of over 2000 companies. Let’s take a look at some of the new technologies that were announced on the first day of the event. Watch the video to know more.