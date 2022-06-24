Centurion Sarfaraz Khan emulates Sidhu Moosewala's 'Thappi' step at Ranji Trophy Final

After hitting a terrific ton on Day two of the ongoing final of the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan emulated Sidhu Moose Wala's 'thappi' signature step. Mumbai found great strength through Sarfaraz Khan as his brilliant knock of 134 powered Mumbai to post 374 runs in their first innings against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru on June 23. Sarfaraz was seen smacking his thigh and pointing his finger in the sky soon after he brought up his ton. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.