Centre would be happy to bring petrol-diesel under GST: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on April 29 said that Centre would be happy to bring petro-diesel under GST but states aren’t willing for same. “My understanding is Centre would be happy in bringing petrol-diesel under GST. The fact of matter is states aren't willing for same. They make a killing from revenues of petrol-diesel and alcohol...when debt rises, they blame others. Punjab is case in example,” Hardeep Singh Puri said.