Centre works for poor farmers also industry-friendly Mansukh Mandaviya

While addressing at Invest India’s Investors Summit 2021, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 27 said that Government of India works for poor, farmers and also industry-friendly. “Our Government is pro-poor and farmers but industry-friendly. We see to it that the industries go ahead and sustain. Indian companies never cheat while making supplies. Our character is to maintain quality,” he added.