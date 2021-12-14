Centre wants to steal farmers’ income, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Levelling a strong allegation over the farmers’ issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 14 said that the Centre wants to steal farmers’ income. He said, “A minister killed farmers. Prime Minister is aware of it. Truth is that 2-3 capitalists are against farmers. These MPs were not suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman or Prime Minister but by the power that wants to steal farmers' income. Prime Minister and the chairman are just implementing it.”