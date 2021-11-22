Centre wants to bulldoze federal structure in name of cooperative federalism CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 22 before leaving for Delhi, held a press conference and alleged that BJP-led Centre wants to bulldoze the federal structure in the name of cooperative federalism. “Where's the National Human Rights Commission or the Home Minister or (Article) 355? How many notices have been sent by the Government of India to Tripura? They don't care about the Constitution, their only obligation is to cheat people; they will be defeated ultimately,” said CM Mamata Banerjee. “I will meet the PM (Narendra Modi) regarding this issue. They want to capture power and bulldoze the federal structure in the name of cooperative federalism. Tripura issue will be raised in Delhi, Mumbai, and everywhere else,” the West Bengal CM added.