Centre trying to find solution acceptable to all, Assam CM on decades-long NSCN-IM issues

At a time when the talks between the Naga outfit group Isak-Muivah, NSCN and the Centre are going over decades-long pending issues, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 31 said that it is a very complex issue and the Central Government is trying to find out a solution which would be acceptable to everyone. Speaking to media persons, Sharma said, “I don't think that I can mediate such a big and complex issue. The government of India has nominated AK Mishra, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau to negotiate with NSCN-IM to find out an acceptable solution. My role is limited to only interacting with North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).”