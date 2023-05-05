Centre sends 5 RAF companies to violence-hit area in Manipur

As Manipur violence getting worse, a total of five companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were sent to the northeastern state following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 04. IAF Aircraft carrying Central Armed Police Contingent landed at Imphal Airport on May 04. The five RAF companies comprise more than 500 personnel who are experts in controlling riot kind of situations. The RAF is a specialised wing of the CRPF to deal with riot and crowd control situations. As per the sources privy to the development, at least 10 more companies (nearly 1,000 personnel) of the CRPF will also be sent to Manipur very soon. Currently, a total of 15 companies of the CRPF are already deployed in Manipur.