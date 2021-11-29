{"id":"2921713","source":"DNA","title":"Centre repealed farm laws in fear of political loss ahead of Assembly elections: Owaisi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After the bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Central Government and said, “Government has repealed the farm laws in fear of political loss ahead of Assembly elections. A large group in the country is saying that CAA is a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. We demand that the Centre should repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act.”","summary":"After the bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Central Government and said, “Government has repealed the farm laws in fear of political loss ahead of Assembly elections. A large group in the country is saying that CAA is a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. We demand that the Centre should repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-centre-repealed-farm-laws-in-fear-of-political-loss-ahead-of-assembly-elections-owaisi-2921713","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007532-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_36.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192902","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921713"}