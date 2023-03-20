‘Centre ready to aid Telangana govt’ G Kishan Reddy over solutions for increased fire accidents

Extending support towards the Telangana government for the solutions over the increasing fire incidents in the state, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on March 19 in Hyderabad said that Centre is ready to help the state government. He made the remark while taking stock of a stop where a fire incident charred the whole place down.