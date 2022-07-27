Centre ready for discussion on price rise issue: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on July 26 said that Centre is ready for the discussion regarding price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from COVID-19. “We are ready for discussion but despite that, Opposition are repeatedly disrupting House proceedings. We are hopeful that as soon as Finance Minister comes the discussion on price rise will take place. Some MPs have been suspended for this week for disrupting the House