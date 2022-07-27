Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Centre ready for discussion on price rise issue: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on July 26 said that Centre is ready for the discussion regarding price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from COVID-19. “We are ready for discussion but despite that, Opposition are repeatedly disrupting House proceedings. We are hopeful that as soon as Finance Minister comes the discussion on price rise will take place. Some MPs have been suspended for this week for disrupting the House

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in: Where, when, how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.