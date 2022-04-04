Centre not taking cognisance of rising inflation Mallikarjun Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on April 04 said that the Central Government is not realising that India is under inflation, furthermore he added that the opposition will raise this issue in the House. “Government is not realising that the country is under inflation. We will raise the issue in the House. Other political parties will also raise the issue, including the hike in fuel prices,” he added.