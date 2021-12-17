Centre needs to decide on MoS Teni’s presence in government Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on December 16, said that everyone was pained by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni's behaviour but ultimately a decision on his presence in the government would have to be taken by the Centre. While speaking to the media persons after the first day of the Winter Session of State Assembly, CM Soren said, "The minister should be asked about his morality in this case. Even the Prime Minister should be asked to take decision in such situation when the matter is subjudice in the court. Whether the suspension of the Union minister for such behaviour should be decided by a court or the government. His behaviour is known to all.”