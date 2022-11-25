Centre invested several thousand crores to strengthen Goa’s development in last 8 years PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed ‘Rozgar Mela’ organised in Goa on November 24. PM Modi said that the centre has invested several thousand crores in Goa to strengthen its development in past 8 years. “The centre has invested several thousand crores in Goa to strengthen its development in past 8 years. Almost Rs 3,000 crore has been spent for construction of an airport in Mopa, Goa which provided work to thousands of people. State government via Goa tourism master plan and policy has found several ways to implement development projects. This will bring bigger investment in state tourism,” he said.