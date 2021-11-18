Centre has decided to provide 4G connectivity in 7287 villages 44 districts of 5 states IT Minister

Union Cabinet on November 17 has approved Rs 6466 crore package to provide 4G services in remote areas. Speaking to ANI, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 7287 villages, 44 districts of 5 states to be covered under this package. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Rs 6466 crore package for telecom services in remote areas; to introduce 4G services in villages that are still not covered by telecom sector- 7287 villages, 44 districts of 5 states to be covered. Services in next 18-24 months,” he added.