Centre has assumed its responsibility, states should also participate: Hardeep Singh Puri on fuel prices

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on April 29 said that Center has assumed its responsibility in the fuel sector and states should also participate. He said, “The Honorable Prime Minister has been consistent; he has advocated for best spirit of cooperative federalism pertaining to issue of livelihoods. Burden sharing need not be equal, Centre has assumed its responsibility in the fuel sector. States should also take it.” “We are yet to recover from pandemic, still feeding 80 crore people and looking after vaccines. There was a military action in Ukraine. Oil prices went up from $19.56/barrel to $130. Centre charged Rs 32 excise on petrol-diesel, before Diwali we reduced it and rates went down,” Union Minister Puri told ANI.