Centre approves continuation of ‘Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ till 2025-26: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing a press conference on April 13, informed that Union Government has approved the continuation of ‘Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ till 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 5,911 crore.