Central Railways announces 256 trains on Diwali Chhath Puja in Maharashtra

Central Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar on October 28 announced 256 trains on Diwali and Chhath Puja from various stations in Maharashtra. Central Railways has also increased the platform ticket price at various stations to manage the crowd. “We announced 256 trains on Diwali and Chhath Puja from various stations of Central Railways in Maharashtra to other parts of country. To manage crowd, platform ticket price was increased to Rs 50 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kalyan, Panvel stations and to Rs 30 in Pune,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central Railways.