Central Railway launches first of its kind ‘Personal Care Centre' at CSMT Railway Station

Central Railway has launched the ‘Personal Care Centre’ at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station. It has been opened under Non-Fare Revenue scheme. “It has been opened under the Non-Fare Revenue scheme. We'll take many more such initiatives if it gets a good response” said Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager