Central Paramilitary Forces hold flag march in Asansol ahead of Lok Sabha Bypolls

The Central Paramilitary Forces carried out a flag march on March 28 in Asansol, West Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha Bypolls. The march was done in order to instill a sense of security among the voters. The voting for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 12. The results will be declared on April 16.