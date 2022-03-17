Central observers to visit Goa after Holi for government formation: Sadanand Tanavade

As Bharatiya Janata Party registered a victory in Goa Assembly Elections, Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa BJP President informed that the central observers are scheduled to visit Goa after Holi for government formation. “Party's central observers will visit Goa after the Holi festival for government formation. There will be a grand oath-taking ceremony. We have also started preparations for the 2024 elections. Mark my words, BJP will win both North and South MP seats in Goa,” said Sadanand Shet Tanavade.