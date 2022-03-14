Central govt should take cognizance of killing of Councillors: Sukanta Majumdar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar on March 14 said that the Central government should take cognizance of the incidents of the killing of newly-elected councillors in West Bengal. “TMC is inclining towards the Congress-ruled time period between 1972-77. If a public representative gets killed in such a manner, what will happen to the common man? Central government should also take cognizance. We will try to raise this issue in Lok Sabha,” said Sukanta Majumdar.