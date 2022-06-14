Central govt had 55 lakh sanctioned posts but is only giving 10 lakh jobs: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Modi government on announcing 10 lakh jobs in just 18 months. He said that the government was supposed to give 16 crore jobs but they are giving just 5-5 lakh jobs. “Modi government was supposed to give 16 crore jobs in last 8 years, instead, they are now speaking of giving 5-5 lakh jobs just because the General elections of 2024 are approaching. Central government had 55 lakh sanctioned posts but are only giving 10 lakh jobs,” he added.