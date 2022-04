Central Govt constructed more than 2.50 crore houses in past 8 years: Giriraj Singh

Central Government has constructed more than 2.50 crore houses in past 8 years, said Union Development Minister Giriraj Singh on April 08. “Only 3.26 crore houses were constructed in 60 years, under Indira Gandhi Awas Yojana whereas we constructed more than 2.50 crore houses in the last 8 years,” he added.