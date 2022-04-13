Cell-derived therapy may help repair abnormal heart rhythm: Study

Vesicles secreted from human heart cells may repair damaged tissue and prevent lethal heart rhythm disorders, according to a new study from investigators in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai.The research, published in the European Heart Journal, could lead to a new way to treat a heart rhythm problem called ventricular arrhythmia, a top cause of sudden cardiac death. In an accompanying editorial, experts describe the research as "poised to turn this entire field on its head."Ventricular arrhythmias can occur after a heart attack damaged tissue, causing chaotic electrical patterns in the heart's lower chambers. The heart ends up beating so rapidly that it cannot support the circulation, leading to a lack of blood flow and, if untreated, death.