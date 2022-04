Celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi, Lord Sundareswarar conducted at Meenakshi Amman Temple

Devotees witnessed the Meenakshi Sundrasheswar Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on April 14. The car festival will be held on April 15 and the Kallazhagar festival would be celebrated on April 16.