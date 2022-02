Celebs make stylish appearance at special screening of ‘Gehraiyaan’

Bigwigs of Bollywood attended the special screening of ‘Gehraiyaan’. Both leading female co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday slayed wearing miniskirts. Actor Sanya Malhotra along with Tahira Kashyap posed for shutterbugs at the screening. Sophie Choudry flaunted her stylish outfit at the screening. Actor Angad Bedi also attended the special screening.