Celebrations erupt as CWG ‘22 Gold medallist Lakshya Sen arrives at Bengaluru airport

Celebrations erupted as Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen arrived at the Bengaluru airport. Badminton player Lakshya Sen, who recently won a Gold at the CWG 2022 said, “There was a lot of pressure this time because of the past results as well. I knew that it was not going to be easy. But I had the belief that I could go all the way from the beginning. So, I made it,” he said.