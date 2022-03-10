CEC Sushil Chandra echoes PM Modi’s demand for One Nation One Election

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demand for One Nation One Election, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that Election Commission is capable of conducting simultaneous elections. .“One Nation One Election is a good suggestion but this needs a change in the Constitution. The Election Commission is fully geared up and is capable of holding all the elections simultaneously. We are ready to hold elections only once in 5 years,” he added.