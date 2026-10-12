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INDIA Bloc Vs CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can Supreme Court halt SIR, restore deleted voter names?
More trouble for Gyanesh Kumar: Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking CEC’s removal over SIR irregularities
Iran rules out ‘return to square one’ in US nuclear talks, says diplomacy as important as war
Retail inflation rises to 5.54% in September: Experts warn of pressure on purchasing power, expect more RBI rate hikes
Will match venue change for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI from Delhi to Ahmedabad? BCCI finally breaks silence
Sports
Will match venue change for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI from Delhi to Ahmedabad? BCCI finally breaks silence
Why Neeru Dhanda chose to dedicate her Asian Games medals to Indian Army?
PCB changes match venues after emergency declaration in Pakistan province
'Terrible human being’: Ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad takes scathing dig at Elon Musk amid escalating Starlink India row
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli really play in Mumbai’s Kanga League? Mystery behind viral No. 18 clip revealed
Entertainment
Pyre: Internationally acclaimed Himalayan love story postponed, director Vinod Kapri is 'delighted as film will reach...'
Rise And Fall 2: Tej Pratap Yadav makes emotional exit from Virender Sehwag's show citing 'legal obligations'
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan slammed for refusing to shake hands with female fan, netizens say 'Nana Patekar hote toh gale lagte'
Sunny Deol reunites with Gadar 2 producer Kamal Mukut for Suryaa, first look and release date out
Dhruv Rathee claims PM Modi govt is afraid of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, fans agree with him: 'Darpok Vishwaguru'
Videos
CJP Protest: 'Jantar Mantar De-Notified'; Govt Replaces Historic Protest Site With 3 New Venues
CEC Resignation Row: Rahul Gandhi Announces Supreme Court Plea Over Voter Roll Fraud
Saudi Houthi War: Saudi Coalition Releases CCTV Of Deadly Houthi Strike On Riyadh Airport
Saudi Houthi War: India Issues Urgent Advisory To Citizens In Saudi After Riyadh Airport Attack
CJP Protest: 7,000 CRPF Personnel Rushed To Capital Ahead Of CJP's Oct 10 March
Business
Retail inflation rises to 5.54% in September: Experts warn of pressure on purchasing power, expect more RBI rate hikes
Gold, Silver prices today, October 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Reliance Jio IPO: Price Band likely at Rs 1065-1119 per share, issue may open on October 21; check details
How to bypass H-1 B visa restrictions? Can Indian professionals use L-1 and O-1 visas as alternative routes to enter US?
US Green Card Row: TCS says PERM suspension won't impact business, applications in single digits
Photos
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
India
More trouble for Gyanesh Kumar: Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking CEC’s removal over SIR irregularities
‘Do not put words in our mouth’: Supreme Court clarifies stand on modified Form 6, sets Oct 27 hearing
Supreme Court allows Rahul Gandhi, 5-10 INDIA bloc leaders to file petition over SIR: Report
Did CJP's Saurav Das use ChatGPT during press conference? Viral clip sparks debate
Jantar Mantar no longer 'designated' protest site, Delhi Police allocates 3 new sites
Education
Third Language Row: SC extends relaxation to Class 6 students, asks CBSE to grant exemption, here's what it means
NEET PG 2026 Result Out: Check how to download scorecard from natboard.edu.in; Know category-wise cut-off and more
Five-year BTech programmes? Ex-IIT director makes proposals amid IIT suicide controversy
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When will Class 10, 12 timetable be released? Check details here
From Rs 150 in 1947 to powerful student body: The story of DUSU’s rise | Explained
Automobile
After Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki makes cars costlier ahead of festive season: Check new prices after hike
Hyundai cars to get costlier from September: Check new prices and reason behind hike
Why can't consumers choose pure petrol or E10? Centre explains why E20 is now the standard fuel
Centre claims E20 fuel does not damage engines, cites data from Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp
Maruti WagonR Flex Fuel: What’s price of India’s first ethanol car? Specs, mileage, and top features explained
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CJP Protest: 'Jantar Mantar De-Notified'; Govt Replaces Historic Protest Site With 3 New Venues
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Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
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INDIA
Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
CEC Resignation Row Rahul Gandhi Announces Supreme Court Plea Over Voter Roll Fraud
CEC Resignation Row: Rahul Gandhi Announces Supreme Court Plea Over Voter Roll Fraud
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INDIA Bloc Vs CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can SC halt SIR, restore deleted voter names?
Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal
Iran rules out ‘return to square one’ in US nuclear talks
Retail inflation rises to 5.54% in September: Experts warn of pressure on purcha
Will match venue change for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI from Delhi to Ahmedabad?
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Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
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CJP Protest: 'Jantar Mantar De-Notified'; Govt Replaces Historic Protest Site With 3 New Venues
CEC Resignation Row: Rahul Gandhi Announces Supreme Court Plea Over Voter Roll Fraud
Saudi Houthi War: Saudi Coalition Releases CCTV Of Deadly Houthi Strike On Riyadh Airport
Saudi Houthi War: India Issues Urgent Advisory To Citizens In Saudi After Riyadh Airport Attack
CJP Protest: 7,000 CRPF Personnel Rushed To Capital Ahead Of CJP's Oct 10 March
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