{"id":"2921311","source":"DNA","title":"CDSCO approves 4 indigenous vaccine manufacturers","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved four indigenous vaccine manufacturers. Speaking to ANI, Joint Drugs Controller (India) Dr S Eswara Reddy on November 25 said, “Before release of any vaccine including COVID vaccine, it is tested by Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. Samples are sent by manufacturers. We have well-established procedures to receive the samples at defined storage conditions.”","summary":"Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved four indigenous vaccine manufacturers. Speaking to ANI, Joint Drugs Controller (India) Dr S Eswara Reddy on November 25 said, “Before release of any vaccine including COVID vaccine, it is tested by Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. Samples are sent by manufacturers. We have well-established procedures to receive the samples at defined storage conditions.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-cdsco-approves-4-indigenous-vaccine-manufacturers-2921311","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007115-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_14.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637916302","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921311"}