CDS Gen Rawat was Sri Lanka’s friend: Envoy

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda expressed his sorrow on tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. “A real tragedy. Our President today sent CDS and Army Command of Sri Lanka as his envoy for the ceremony. We're heartbroken. Many senior personnel in our military have known him well. He was Sri Lanka's friend,” said the High Commissioner. IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu claimed lives of CDS General Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel on December 08.