CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in helicopter crash

In a shocking incident, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died after an IAF chopper carrying him and 13 others crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. Rawat’s wife Madhulika Rawat, his DA Brigadier LS Lidder, his SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh were among the 14 people on-board the military chopper.