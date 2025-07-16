CDS Anil Chauhan On Op Sindoor Pakistani Drones Neutralised Using Kinetic Non-Kinetic Tactics

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said," During Operation Sindoor, on 10th May, Pakistan used unarmed drones and loitering munitions. None of them inflicted any damage to the Indian military or civil infrastructure. Most were neutralised through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means, and some were even recovered in almost intact condition..."