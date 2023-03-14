CDS Anil Chauhan highlights India’s role in HADR operations across the world

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on March 14 highlighted and recalled India’s role as a responder in providing relief and assistance during natural disasters. CDS said India has played important role in the region as ‘first responder’. CDS added, “The launch of ‘Operation Dost’ after the earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria, showed the state of our readiness, capacities and our capabilities.” CDS Anil Chauhan was addressing Shanghai Corporation Organisation on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) via video message, which was held in Delhi on March 14.