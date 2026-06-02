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Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 10:07 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 Result Revaluation Window Open Now; Verification Fees Direct Link Full Process

CBSE has opened the revaluation and verification window for Class 12 students. Candidates can now apply for verification of marks by paying ₹500 per answer book, while reevaluation of individual questions will cost ₹100 per question. Students will first receive scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for further review. The revaluation portal is expected to remain open for a limited period, making timely applications important. Watch this video for complete details on fees, eligibility, application process, answer sheet access, important dates, direct link updates, and everything students need to know.

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CBSE has opened the revaluation and verification window for Class 12 students. Candidates can now apply for verification of marks by paying ₹500 per answer book, while reevaluation of individual questions will cost ₹100 per question. Students will first receive scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for further review. The revaluation portal is expected to remain open for a limited period, making timely applications important. Watch this video for complete details on fees, eligibility, application process, answer sheet access, important dates, direct link updates, and everything students need to know.

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