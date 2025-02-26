CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2 Board Exams For Class 10 For 2025-26 Heres What Draft Proposal Says

Starting from 2026, class 10 CBSE students will have the opportunity to take board exams twice a year. The move aims to ease academic pressure and... provide students with a chance to improve their scores. As per the draft, the initial exam session is scheduled from February 17 to March 6 and the second set between May 5 and 20. "Both the examinations will be conducted on the full syllabus and the candidates will be allotted the same examination centres in the two editions. Exam fees will be enhanced and collected for both exams at the time of application filing. The first and second editions of the board exams will also act as supplementary exams, and no special exams will be conducted in any circumstances.": CBSE The move is aligned with NEP 2020, which suggests reforms in board exams to minimise coaching dependence and introduce a better-rounded assessment system.