CBSE Class 10 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam All you need to know

Days ahead of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination, a sample of the OMR answer sheets has been sent to schools by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for practice. It is to be noted that the CBSE has introduced OMR sheets for the first time for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination. The CBSE has already released the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam and the Class 12 and Class 10 examinations will begin from November 16 and 17, respectively.