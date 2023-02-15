हिंदी में पढ़ें
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Students arrive at schools in Lucknow
Board Exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 10th and 12th began on February 15. Students arrived at schools in Lucknow to appear for their respective classes.
