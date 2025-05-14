CBSE 2025 How Acid Attack Survivor Kafi1 From Chandigarh Scores 956 In CBSE Class 12

Seventeen-year-old Kafi, an acid attack survivor from Hisar, Haryana, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by scoring 95.6% in her CBSE Class 12 humanities exams, topping the Institute for the Blind in Chandigarh. Blinded at the age of three during a family dispute, she overcame immense challenges, studying through audiobooks and Braille. Her dedication led her to top her school, and she now aspires to pursue Political Science at Delhi University with the goal of becoming an IAS officer. Kafi's journey not only highlights her academic excellence but also her unwavering determination to transform adversity into achievement.