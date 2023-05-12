CBSE 10th Results 2023 Declared Overall pass percentage 9312; Check results on cbsegovin

CBSE Class 10 result 2023 has been released on May 12, 2023. The Board has also announced the CBSE Class 12 result 2023 today. The CBSE 10th results 2023 are available on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their CBSE Class 10th results through the UMANG app and DigiLocker. Here are some of the websites where CBSE Results are available: