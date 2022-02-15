CBI special court convicts RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Doranda fodder scam

A special CBI court in Ranchi, Jharkhand on February 15 convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief and Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav in multi-crore Doranda fodder scam. Notably, Lalu Yadav has already been convicted in four cases related to a multi-crore scam. The fodder scam case is related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury.