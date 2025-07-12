CBI Secures Deportation Of ₹252cr Drug Case Accused Kubbawala Mustafa From UAE

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully secured the deportation of Kubbawala Mustafa–a key accused in a synthetic drug case– – from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. The extradition process was successfully carried out in an operation coordinated by the probe agency through INTERPOL and Mumbai Police, officials said. The CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), in coordination with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, played a key role in securing the return of the Red Notice subject.