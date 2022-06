CBI raids residence of Raj CM's brother Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 17 raided at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jodhpur. Agrasen Gehlot has been accused of exporting subsidised fertiliser between 2007 and 2009 when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power.